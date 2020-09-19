From schoolmaster to tea master: Principal runs chai shop for a living

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: For more than 22 years, he strived to mould his students into good citizens who can shine in their careers. Under his guidance, the private school he worked at, came to be known for its high standards. His efforts won him the ‘Best Teacher’ award from the students’ parents. But today, S Venugopal runs a tea stall to support his family.The former principal of Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Residential School in Kurnool lost his job due to the pandemic, and believing in the dignity of labour, he held his head high and started a tea stall by National Highway 44 near Krishna Nagar in Kurnool city.

Venugopal started teaching in 1994. His first stint as a teacher was at Pendekanti Public School, a famous institute in Bethamcherla. He later taught in other schools in Nandyal town and Velugodu, before joining Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Residential School in 1998 as a biology teacher. He went on to become the principal and served till May this year.

Under pressure from the school management to work for less remuneration and ask his staff to do the same, while striving to get more children admitted to the school, he left the job. When he quit in May, he was paid only half his salary, which was Rs 30,000. For the next two months, he was in a state of shock, unsure of how to support his wife and four children.

“At that time, my wife suggested I start a kirana shop or medical store, but as it would require a big investment, which I could not afford, I decided to start a tea stall,” he told TNIE. Venugopal borrowed `1 lakh from his friends and started the tea stall in the first week of August. “From ‘school master’, I have become ‘tea master’, and now earn Rs 500-Rs 600 per day,” he said.