STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLA ends dharna in front of Kolar DC office after assurance on road widening

A heated argument took place between Roopa and Kolar DC Sathyabhama before the dharna was withdrawn following an assurance that the work will be taken up after the assembly session

Published: 19th September 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar and Kolar DC Sathyabhama during the dharna

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: KGF Congress MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar staged a silent dharna in front of the Kolar Deputy Commissioner office on Saturday for almost four hours amid rain from 10.30 am demanding that the long-pending road widening work be taken up.

A heated argument took place between Roopa and Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama before the dharna was withdrawn following an assurance that the work will be taken up on a priority basis after the assembly session.

It may be recalled that six years back, it was decided to widen two kilometres from the School of Mines to Gandhi Circle at a cost of Rs 3.7 crores. Accordingly, 1770 metres was widened by the Public Works department. Later, a couple of people residing in Ashok Nagar approached the high court, following which the remaining 230 metre road widening could not be taken up.

Later, the high court directed the deputy commissioner to dispose of the matter. Accordingly, as per the high court direction, the deputy commissioner visited the spot and passed an order to widen it to 9 metres on both sides from the middle of the road. However, the work has not been taken up so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolar Roopa Kala Sashidhar KGF
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp