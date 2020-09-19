Karnataka MLA ends dharna in front of Kolar DC office after assurance on road widening

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: KGF Congress MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar staged a silent dharna in front of the Kolar Deputy Commissioner office on Saturday for almost four hours amid rain from 10.30 am demanding that the long-pending road widening work be taken up.

A heated argument took place between Roopa and Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama before the dharna was withdrawn following an assurance that the work will be taken up on a priority basis after the assembly session.

It may be recalled that six years back, it was decided to widen two kilometres from the School of Mines to Gandhi Circle at a cost of Rs 3.7 crores. Accordingly, 1770 metres was widened by the Public Works department. Later, a couple of people residing in Ashok Nagar approached the high court, following which the remaining 230 metre road widening could not be taken up.

Later, the high court directed the deputy commissioner to dispose of the matter. Accordingly, as per the high court direction, the deputy commissioner visited the spot and passed an order to widen it to 9 metres on both sides from the middle of the road. However, the work has not been taken up so far.