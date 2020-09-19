New Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A new Jayadeva Hospital Complex in Kalaburagi that will have all the facilities which are available at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, will be ready in three years. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for 300 bed new Jayadeva Hospital Complex in Kalaburagi on Thursday. Jayadeva Hospital with 130 bed strength is functioning on the third floor of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences Building, Kalaburagi since March 2016.

Due to overcrowding of and space constraints, the Government has decided to construct the new hospital complex.According to Dr C N Manjunath, Institute Director, along with the existing facility, one more New Cardiac Cathlab will be installed within four weeks which will reduce the waiting period of patients who needs to undergo Angiogram, Angioplasties and other interventions.