State funeral accorded for MP Ashok Gasti who died of Covid-19

Gasti was elected to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket in July. 

Published: 19th September 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Police fire in the air during the last rites of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The last rites of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti (55), who tested positive on September 2, were performed in accordance with Covid protocol at Potgal village, Raichur taluk, on Friday. Gasti breathed his last at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru on Thursday at around 10:30pm. His remains were brought to Raichur in an ambulance which was parked near RTO circle for sometime to enable his friends and followers to pay their respects. It was later taken to Potgal.

Raichur police personnel fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect. Raichur MLA Shivaraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar, SP Prakash Nikkam, DHO Dr Ramakrishna and Assistant Commissioner Santosh were present. Gasti was elected to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket in July. 

