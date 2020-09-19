STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to expand cabinet before assembly sessions: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

On his Delhi visit, CM said it's been fruitful. The union government has given nod for many of the state government's demand.

Published: 19th September 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 11:11 AM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is returning to Bengaluru today said he wants to expand the cabinet before the legislator's session that will begin on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Delhi before taking a flight to Bengaluru, CM said on Friday he discussed with BJP National President JP Nadda about cabinet expansion. He is expected to discuss the same with prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and update BSY by evening. Once he gets the approval he is likely to announce the names by Saturday evening or Sunday.

On his Delhi visit, CM said it's been fruitful. The union government has given nod for many of the state government's demand. He also said for many projects and approval, met many union ministers who have positively responded " he added 

Comments

