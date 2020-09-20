COVID-19 discharges in Karnataka breach four lakh mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, as of Friday night, crossed the four lakh-mark in Covid-19 discharges, reaching a total of 4,04,841. On each of the last two days, the state has had over 10,000 discharges.

After consistently recording 9,000-plus cases, the numbers were lower at 8,364 on Friday. The state’s tally now stands at 5,11,346. However, the state also reported 114 new Covid deaths, taking the toll to 7,922.

With the state reporting high discharges, the number of active cases was brought down from one lakh-plus cases to 98,564. The state is now in the fourth position in terms of discharges after Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. But its recovery ratio is lower than other states at 79.2 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh has 85.9 per cent, Tamil Nadu 89.7 per cent, Delhi 84.4 per cent and West Bengal 86.9 per cent. Bengaluru Urban continued to report 3,000-plus cases and Friday’s tally too was 3,733. The discharges stood at 4,180, while 30 new Covid deaths were reported. Mysuru recorded 626 cases, Dakshina Kannada 432, Gadag 391 and Ballari 300 cases.