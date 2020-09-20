COVID-19: Karnataka decides against allowing class 9-12 students to visit school campus

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of class 9 to 12 in the state will not be allowed to visit their schools and colleges till the end of September.

The state government, on Saturday, announced its decision to not allow students of schools and pre-university college to visit their schools and college till the end of September.

Class 9 to 12 students of government, aided and unaided schools and colleges (and are not from containment zones) were allowed to hold an offline session for clearing doubts with teachers in schools from September 21.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions in the regard on August 29.

On Saturday, S R Umashankar, principal secretary, primary and secondary education said that this matter was examined thoroughly, and since the COVID-19 spread is not reducing in the state, it was decided that it is not good for students to come to school.

Based on the circumstances, decisions about further plans will be made, Umashankar said.

