Ex-JDS spokesman Ramesh Babu joins Cong; Over 60 are in line to join party, claims DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former MLC Ramesh Babu on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Babu, who was among the most visible faces of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and had worked as a spokesperson for the party, had resigned in March this year after the party did not field him as a candidate in the MLC elections.

Shivakumar said that Congress has received applications from 60 leaders who wanted to join the party. A committee headed by former KPCC president Allum Veerabhadrappa has been constituted to look into these applications, the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that Babu had worked with him when he was in the JDS, and that he was a good organiser. “The JDS is an opportunist party and it will join hands with anyone for power. The Congress party, however, always works for the welfare of people,” the former CM and Leader of Opposition in the Assemby, said. Babu said that he was the general secretary of the JDS state unit when Siddaramaiah was its working president. “I will work like a disciplined solider of the Congress,” he said