STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Land grab emerges as major issue for Karnataka farmers

Twenty-three cases of land grab in 22 districts were presented before a jury headed by retired Justice Nagmohan Das during a public hearing in Bengaluru.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “If I have my land, I wouldn’t have to be dependent on my children. But these land grabbers are not letting us have our small patch of land. They have bought all the surrounding pieces of land and fenced them off. They are not allowing us any passage to our land,” said Ratnamma, a farmer from Anekal.

Twenty-three cases of land grab in 22 districts were presented before a jury headed by retired Justice Nagmohan Das during a public hearing organized by the ‘Nammoorubhoomi Namagirali, Anyarigallaa (Let our land be with us, and not outsiders)’ Campaign in Bengaluru.

The cases presented  brought out the pain of families who have lost their lands. Cases included those related to land acquisition, grabbing of community lands by land mafia, agricultural lands left fallow because of the real estate mafia, acquired lands left unused for a long time and grabbing of lands belonging to Dalits and small farmers by political and influential people.

Land acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) earlier has been left unused for years and no industrial activity has been initiated. While acquiring the land, KIADB assured jobs to at least one person from each land-losing family. But since no industrial activities were initiated for decades, farmers who lost their lands have been suffering in the absence of any employment opportunities.

The solar parks established with the involvement of the private sector have also had an adverse impact on agriculture, farmers complained. The jury, which also included Dr A N Yellappa Reddy, Nagesh Hegde, Prof M K Ramesh, Dr A R Vasavi and Renuka Vishwanathan, heard all the cases and will give their judgment after examining all the documents submitted. The judgment will be released at a press meet on September 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka land grab Karnataka farmers
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp