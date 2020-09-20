STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood drugs nexus: CCB grills ex-BBMP corporator RV Devaraj; actors Akul Balaji, Santhosh

The Central Crime Branch on Saturday grilled R V Yuvaraj, former BBMP corporator and son of politician R V Devaraj, actors Akul Balaji and Santhosh for more than four hours.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Akul Balaji and Santhosh, accused in the Sandalwood drug racket case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch on Saturday grilled R V Yuvaraj, former BBMP corporator and son of politician R V Devaraj, actors Akul Balaji and Santhosh for more than four hours. The three shared some documents with the CCB.

A senior police officer told The New Indian Express that the three were seen along with the arrested accused Vaibhav Jain and others. Even Jain revealed the name of Santhosh who had shared business with him and had taken Santhosh’s villa near Devanahalli on lease to host parties.

It is said that they used to lace the soft drinks with drugs and served to  women celebrities . So we have checked all the call records and their social media activities to organise events and parties, the officer said.
Meanwhile, Santhosh told the media that “Jain had asked to invest in his business and a few months later they had a dispute. So he revealed my name to fix me in the drug scandal.

Jain was involved in illegal activities. I wanted to slap him when I came to know of it. The photos that went viral were from four years ago.” The officers were angry that the actors spoke to the media and shared details before being questioned by the police. A senior police officer took the two actors to task.

Ragini, Sanjjanaa’s bail plea hearing adjourned
Bengaluru: The bail plea hearing of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani has been adjourned to Monday by the Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The public prosecutor appealed to the judge that he needs one week to file objections, and so, both actors will have to remain in jail. The Sandalwood stars were arrested by the CCB two weeks ago for their alleged involvement in the ongoing drug racket case. ENS

