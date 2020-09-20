STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools in Karnataka to reopen on September 30, but not classes

Some schools in Bengaluru have already started classes physically, though the state is yet to come out with its guidelines.

Published: 20th September 2020 06:31 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the central government has already released SOPs for schools to reopen, the Karnataka government’s guidelines for all stakeholders, including schools, students and parents, are still awaited.

Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education Department, S R Umashankar, said on Saturday that as the number of Covid cases continue to rise, it is not good for Class 9 to 12 students to visit schools till September 30.

D Shashi Kumar, principal, Blossoms School, and General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that several schools are getting ready with thermometers, hand sanitisers and oximeters.

“But it will be difficult to ensure social distancing or allowing only 30-50 per cent in each class. Some schools do not have enough infrastructure to keep such small numbers in one class. We are not looking at transportation in the beginning as fewer students inside a bus will result in financial losses,” he said.

Some schools in Bengaluru have already started classes physically, though the state is yet to come out with its guidelines. “We found that some of these schools are in Bengaluru South and they are following the central government norms to conduct classes in open areas on their premises. They have, however, ensured mandatory use of face covers/masks, frequent hand washing, self-monitoring of health, and reporting of any illnesses to authorities,” he said.

“We are expecting schools to reopen only by November or December. We have not taken any measures as the state is yet to release its guidelines. But several schools have sent messages to parents, asking them to visit schools to see the safety measures in place. But we heard that the education minister does not want classes to start till the state releases its SOP and there is some confusion,” said M A Khan, principal, K K English School, Varthur.

Shyla, a Class 10 student, said, “It is quite scary. All the students will rush in at one point and crowd around. It is sad that the government wants to risk our lives and not take into consideration letters sent to the education minister.” Kavitha K, a parent, said, “I have my daughter in Class 11 and son in Class 6. If my daughter contracts the virus, my son too will be at risk. There are too many cases in Bengaluru, and schools can continue with online classes till a proper solution is found.”

