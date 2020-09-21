STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another ASHA worker succumbs as COVID-19 toll crosses 8000-mark in Karnataka  

She was admitted on September 15 and passed away the same day at a private hospital. She had no known source of contact or travel history.

Corporation workers conduct the last rites of a Covid victim in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Covid-19 death toll in Karnataka continues to mount with the state breaching the 8K mark in fatalities. With 101 deaths reported on Sunday, the tally stands at 8,023 in the state. One of the day’s reported deaths was of a one-year-old girl from Mysuru who suffered breathlessness.

She was admitted on September 15 and passed away the same day at a private hospital. She had no known source of contact or travel history. The fatality rate has been the highest --  that is 6.5 per cent -- in the above 60 age group.

Dharwad, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Koppal top the district wise case fatality rates. Karnataka has still not managed to bring its mortality percentage below 1, with the current figure at 1.5 per cent.
Bengaluru Urban which has a case fatality rate of 1.4 per cent, reported 3,322 positive cases on Sunday. The state as a whole reported 8,191 positive cases, which took the state tally up to 5.19 lakh (5,19,537) cases.

8th ASHA workers dies of Covid; Protest on September 23
Bengaluru: Meena, an ASHA worker with Hesaraghatta PHC, died on September 18.  She is the eighth ASHA worker to succumb to the virus in the state. Nagalakshmi, president, AIUTUC, said a protest will be held on September 23. Their demands include a salary hike and sufficient PPE kits. “ASHA workers have been doing home visits, collecting swab samples, screening travellers, putting them at great risk,” Nagalakshmi said. 

