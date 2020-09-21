STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contractual workers to strike from September 24 over unequal wages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Starting from September 24, the work at Covid-attached ICUs, fever clinics, isolation centres, wards and surveillance and survey of primary and secondary contacts is likely to be affected as members of the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsourced Employees Association (KSHCOEA) are going on strike. 

The members said that nearly 30,000 National Health Mission workers are striking work as the government has not met their demands or formed a committee to look into their demands as promised earlier.

Vishwaradhya H Yamoji, president, KSHCOEA, said, “From Monday, we will start submitting our memorandums to all DCs, and after that, we will start shouting slogans and holding placards. From 24, we will be on strike and end it only when our demands are met.” He said that staff nurses, ambulance drivers, data entry operators, lab technicians, Ayush doctors, ANMs, counsellors, supervisors, senior tubercuslosis supervisors and others have been working without job security, unequal wages as compared to permanent health staff. “We have met all the ministers so far to address our demands and what we have got are just promises. We need to be paid like all other staff,” he said.

