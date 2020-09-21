STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda’s maiden Rajya Sabha speech cut short to 9 mins

He was repeatedly asked by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh to conclude, even as many members from the NDA benches were heard interrupting the former PM to wrap up. 

Published: 21st September 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Janata Dal Secular leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda during his oath-taking as Rajya Sabha MP.

Janata Dal Secular leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda during his oath-taking as Rajya Sabha MP.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, who was making his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday on the issue of the farm Bills, was asked to wind up just three minutes into it.

He was repeatedly asked by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh to conclude, even as many members from the NDA benches were heard interrupting the former PM to wrap up. After several reminders, Deve Gowda (87) finally finished about nine minutes into his speech after which Harivansh Narayan Singh allowed the next speaker. 

“What is the point in being upset,’’ Gowda rued. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “The whole system looks like it is going to collapse. Our democratic system seems to have reached a dead end. What was the need to hurry with the Bill? We could have been allowed more time to discuss this very important issue. How can there be voting when the House was not in order?” he questioned.

Country loses by curtailing Gowda’s speech, says former CM HDK

Recalling his days in the Lok Sabha in 2004, when the UPA government, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was in power, he said, “I remember I spoke at length for about one-hour-ten-minutes.

We had three seats then — M Shivanna from Chamarajnagar, Veerendra Kumar from Kozhikode (Kerala) and myself.’’ Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told The New Indian Express, “The government would have been exposed if they had allowed the former PM to speak, because he was speaking with wisdom.

Therefore, the treasury benches were heckling him. It is usually those  with expertise who are sent to the Rajya Sabha. If the system does not have time for a farmer leader of the stature of Deve Gowda, then  the loser is not him, but the country. Remember, one Union minister of the NDA, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has already resigned on the issue of the  farm Bills.’’

More from Karnataka
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deve Gowda Rajya Sabha Monsoon session
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp