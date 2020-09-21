STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug nexus: Sandalwood bigwigs on CCB radar

Published: 21st September 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police probing the Sandalwood drug racket are making preparations to issue notices soon to a few other artistes, including some bigwigs of the Kannada film industry, in connection with the case.

“All these days we have been gathering information and substantiating evidence about some of the celebrities.  We are discussing a plan of action like whether it is good to issue a notice or carry out raids. Once it is finalised, we will crackdown on them,” an official said.

It is said that the arrested persons and those who appeared for the interrogation have named more than 50 people. “The names include personalities from the film industry and the kin of politicians. We cannot initiate action without any evidence and hence more information is being gathered about those who have been named,” the official added.

It is learnt that two actor sons of a senior actor and others are on the radar of the police and they will be picked up for questioning or will be issued a  notice soon. Meanwhile, activist Prashanth Sambargi, who has been revealing names of those allegedly involved in the drug racket, is likely to hold a press conference on Monday.

It is said that he will reveal the names of two big stars of the Sandalwood at the press conference. On Saturday, Sambargi had tweeted that he will reveal the names of two big actors and a few others involved in the case shortly.

