Expert panel to study long-term effects of COVID-19

A special technical committee of medical experts will shortly be formed to research the long-term effects of Covid-19 on recovered patients.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Residents wait to be tested outside a BBMP fever clinic in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “We will evaluate those who had mild and severe symptoms, especially those with co-morbidities.

The team will develop strategies for clinical care to improve long-term health of those recovered from Covid.” Dr Sudhakar said, “Countries across the world are beginning to realise the importance of evaluating the long-term effects of Covid.

The Vaccine Research Group of Mayo Clinic in the US has listed organs that may be affected by Covid and also raised concerns over significant cellular damage this virus can cause. Doctors in Chennai who have recovered have complained about chronic fatigue.”

He said, “The expert committee will assess both reinfection and other complications.The findings will help us make suitable modifications in our treatment protocols and post-Covid care. We will soon identify experts and decide on the scope of the study.”

Earlier, Dr Sudhakar had sought a clinical study on a reinfection case and said that it is still going on.Sakra World Hospital, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital and St John’s Medical College in the city have already started post-Covid rehabilitation centres. 

Dr Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology & Critical Care Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, said, “The repercussions of Covid have left people with breathing problems. Post-Covid side-effects include breathlessness, sleep difficulties, fatigue, significant muscle deconditioning and loss of strength.

Some people are struggling with their daily tasks which increases their dependency on family members, while others may suffer from health-related anxiety and depression. Covid patients with compromised health conditions, specifically those with an extended stay in the ICU, are recommended to undergo a comprehensive pulmonary rehabilitation as it plays a major role in the recovery process.”

