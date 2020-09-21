STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers begin 10-day demo to protest against amended APMC and KLRA Acts

The farmers, who have come together under the banner 'Aikya Horata', held aloft banners, placards, posters and flags at a key junction, leading to traffic jams.

Published: 21st September 2020 08:30 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hundreds of farmers from across the state began a 10 day protest here on Monday against the recent amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act.

Vinay Sreenivsa, one of the members of the organising committee, said they would continue their stir till September 30, demanding that the Acts be withdrawn and take a decision after that, depending on the government's response.

A farmer's leader Manjula Pujar lashed out at the government for the 'anti-farmer' amendments and alleged that these amounted to corporatisation of the agriculture sector.

"It is the farmer who is feeding the country. If his interests are hurt, then it will affect every citizen of India," she said.

The amendment to the KLRA enables anyone to purchase land from farmers, removing the earlier condition that they alone are allowed to buy agricultural land.

The APMC Act amendment enables farmers to sell their produce to private players as well, not limiting them to sell only to the APMCs.

