Ganja worth nearly Rs 14 lakh seized in Kolar district

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: 27.5 kilos of Ganja valued at nearly Rs 14 lakh was seized by a special team of Cyber crime, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) division under the supervision of Kolar Superintendent of Police, Karthick Reddy.

The Ganja was being transported in an Innova car from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa District to Bengaluru via Kolar's Srinivasapura.

Based on credible information, the vehicle was waylaid by CEN Inspector S R Jagdeesh, his team found the Ganja and arrested a person while the drugs and the car was seized.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said that based on credible information, the car was tracked near Thadi Gol Cross of Srinivasapura taluk, which borders Andhra Pradesh, by a team of officers headed by Jagdeesh and arrested the driver of the vehicle Sheik Abdul (30) a resident of Rayashuti.

Karthick Reddy said during investigation that it was revealed that the Ganja was being transported to Bengaluru from Rayashuti.

The police is investigating who is behind the situation and to whom exactly it is being transported to.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh said, "Two separate teams will be formed, one in Bengaluru to investigate the call records and another will rush to Rayashuti and take up investigation with the help of AP Police.

Semanth Kumar said, in all the six regions in Central Range including KGF, Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Hassan and Chikballapura, the Superintendent of Police were instructed to uproot the Ganja menace in their respective regions.

He added that police officers are working to uproot the drug mafia with the help of informers.