STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ganja worth nearly Rs 14 lakh seized in Kolar district

The Ganja was being transported in an Innova car from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa District to Bengaluru via Kolar's Srinivasapura.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: 27.5 kilos of Ganja valued at nearly Rs 14 lakh was seized by a special team of Cyber crime, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) division under the supervision of Kolar Superintendent of Police, Karthick Reddy. 

The Ganja was being transported in an Innova car from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa District to Bengaluru via Kolar's Srinivasapura.

Based on credible information, the vehicle was waylaid by CEN Inspector S R Jagdeesh, his team found the Ganja and arrested a person while the drugs and the car was seized. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said that based on credible information, the car was tracked near Thadi Gol Cross of Srinivasapura taluk, which borders Andhra Pradesh, by a team of officers headed by Jagdeesh and arrested the driver of the vehicle Sheik Abdul (30) a resident of Rayashuti.

Karthick Reddy said during investigation that it was revealed that the Ganja was being transported to Bengaluru from Rayashuti. 

The police is investigating who is behind the situation and to whom exactly it is being transported to. 

Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh said, "Two separate teams will be formed, one in Bengaluru to investigate the call records and another will rush to Rayashuti and take up investigation with the help of AP Police.

Semanth Kumar said, in all the six regions in Central Range including KGF, Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru, Hassan and Chikballapura, the Superintendent of Police were instructed to uproot the Ganja menace in their respective regions.

He added that police officers are working to uproot the drug mafia with the help of informers.

More from Karnataka
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolar Ganja seizure S R Jagdeesh
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp