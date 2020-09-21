STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kagodu Satyagraha against Land Act

The protest against the ordinance was led by former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who had also taken part in the Kagodu Satyagraha back in his younger days. 

Congress flag

The Congress flag (File photo| Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Congress protested against the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance at Kagodu village in Sagar taluk on Sunday by burning a copy of the ordinance. Incidentally, it was Kagodu from where the historically significant Kagodu Satyagraha was launched by farmers in 1951 demanding the ownership of land they were cultivating.

The protest against the ordinance was led by former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who had also taken part in the Kagodu Satyagraha back in his younger days. The ordinance has eased restrictions on buying agricultural land, on who can buy it and the ceiling on landholding.

Thimmappa said, “The amendment that allows non-agriculturists to own agricultural land is nothing but a foolish decision by the government.” Former minister Kimmane Ratnakar alleged that the Centre and the state are coming out with anti-farmer policies. Thimmappa collected soil from the village to place it in a protest scheduled to be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

HDK opposes acquisition of ‘fertile’ land for industrial zone 
Mysuru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday opposed the state government’s move to acquire fertile land for the development of an industrial area in Nagamangala. Recalling that during his tenure as chief minister, he had recommended setting up industrial areas on barren lands, the JDS leader criticised the State government for coming out with orders to acquire fertile land from farmers.

“I will not allow farmers to lose 1,222 acre on the Bengaluru-Manglauru highway. The JDS will stand with farmers,” he said. Addressing farmers staging a mammoth protest against the proposed industrial area at Kalinganahalli and neighbouring villages, Kumaraswamy said his government had prepared a plan to develop industrial areas in Koppal, Kolar, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and other districts. He said around 300 acres were also identified for an industrial area in Nagamangala, but made it clear that the JDS is not in favour of setting it up on fertile land. “I am not against industrial areas coming up on land unfit for farming,” he added.

