Karnataka CM hints at curtailing legislature session due to worsening COVID situation in state, Siddaramaiah wants extension

By PTI

BENGAALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hinted at curtailing the eight-day long monsoon session of the state legislature that began on Monday, saying he will discuss with opposition leaders about ending it soon after discussion on important necessary issues, due to the COVID pandemic.

The session is actually scheduled till September 30.

"I will sit and talk with the leaders of the opposition, even the parliament session is likely to be curtailed. Due to COVID reasons, about 55-60 MLA aren't able to come and attend the proceedings," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "I will appeal to the opposition that in such a situation let's discuss a few important issues that are necessary and try to end as soon as possible, let's see how they (opposition) will cooperate."

Many legislators, including ministers, have tested positive for Covid-19.

A decision is likely in this regard at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

However, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah has objected to curtailing of the session and instead demanded that it be extended.

"Yediyurappa spoke to me. I said it is true that COVID cases are increasing, you (government) are responsible for it. You bring in 35-40 bills and want to curtail the eight day session, we will not agree to it. We want it to be extended to three weeks. We will agree only for extending the session," Siddaramaiah said.

This will be communicated at the BAC meeting also, he added.

In response to a question, Siddaramaiah said "let the government withdraw the bills (they want to introduce), let's see then and discuss."

The monsoon session of Karnataka legislature began today under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid unprecedented safety measures and restrictions, even as several ministers and legislators have tested positive for the infection.

The assembly met at 11 am and paid obituary references to leaders and prominent personalities who died while the session was in recess.

It also paid tributes to Galwan valley martyrs and COVID victims and health workers.