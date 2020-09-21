STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka rains: People living in low lying areas asked to move to safer places

The people living in low lying areas of Arkalgud, Holenarasipur and parts of Mysuru and Mandya districts have been directed to move to safer places as huge quantum of water would be discharged.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Inflow into the Hemavathi reservoir increased following heavy rains lashing in the catchment area on Monday.

Ten thousand cusecs and nine thousand cusecs of water was discharged into the river following this increase in water levels on Monday.

People living in low lying areas of Arkalgud, Holenarasipur and parts of Mysuru and Mandya districts have been directed to move to safer places as huge quantum of water would be discharged into the river.

The officials of Hemavathi dam division also declared high alert in this regard. The water level on Monday stood at 2919 ft against the maximum level of 2922 ft.

Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains in since the past  couple of days.

Standing crops over hundreds of acres submerged due to floods in Sakleshpur and Arkalgud taluk.

The senior officials in taluk authority are on high alert to rush to the stranded families in any following the direction by deputy commissioner.

The standing crops like coffee, cardamom, pepper, paddy, ginger and banana were destroyed in many areas due heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds.

