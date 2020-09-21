Man ‘close’ to Ragini held, drugs seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested another person in the ongoing Sandalwood drug racket case, and have seized narcotics from him. Police said that actress Ragini Dwivedi, who has been arrested, had visited the accused’s apartment three-four times in the last few months.

The accused is Srinivas Subramanian, alias Sri. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Subramanian’s name had come up during investigation.”On Saturday, the CCB detained him and his flat was searched.

During the search, 13 ecstasy tablets, 100 gm of ganja, 1.1 gm of MDMA and hashish were seized. Also, one of the actresses in custody had visited this flat three-four times in the last few months,” Patil added.

Sources said that Dwivedi was in close contact with Subramanian, and had visited his flat several times. “Ravishankar, another accused, had revealed that Subramanian and Vaibhav Jain were business partners. They had both rented houses in the outskirts of the city, where they organised parties. Based on this information, Subramanian’s flat was raided and he was arrested,” an official said.