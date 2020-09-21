STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rain fury returns, 1 dies in Dakshina Kannada

After a short breather, heavy rainfall has returned to parts of Karnataka, causing large-scale damage to life and property.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

People stuck on rooftops wait to be rescued in Udupi district on Sunday, after their houses were inundated due to torrential rain | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a short breather, heavy rainfall has returned to parts of Karnataka, causing large-scale damage to life and property. Even as the state is still reeling from the aftermath of the floods in August and in 2019, rain-battered Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi districts.

The state had estimated the damage due to the August floods at over Rs 8,000 crore while the loss was put at more than Rs 35,000 crore last year. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, during his New Delhi visit last week, had sought additional funds under National Disaster Relief Funds citing consecutive floods in the state. 

On Sunday, one person was killed and four others were injured due to heavy rains, landslide and flooding in Dakshina Kannada while 25 houses were damaged. Kodagu district is on orange alert till Monday following continuous downpour over the past four days. 

Bhagamandala and Talacauvery received 6.88 inches (175 mm) rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning and Ayengeri Road was submerged. The water level in Cauvery is witnessing a gradual increase. Severe damage was also reported at coffee estates in Kodagu. 

In Udupi district, 2,000 people from 700 families were rescued from floods caused by torrential rains. The situation forced the Udupi district administration to summon the NDRF from Mangaluru. Connectivity was cut off after the Neermarga-Katinja road on the outskirts of Mangaluru caved in.

A landslip on the bypass railway line between Konkan Railway network and South Western Railway network near Padil in Mangaluru affected movement between Konkan Railway and Hassan/ Mysuru/ Bengaluru. With heavy rains in the catchment, 65,000 cusecs of water was released from both Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar reservoirs on Sunday. People have been advised to move away from low-lying areas as the discharge is likely to be increased. Soya crop cultivated in many villages of Belagavi district was destroyed by heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday. As rainwater stagnated in the fields, farmers struggled to save their produce. SEE: P5

More from Karnataka
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka floods
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp