Will try to conclude Legislature session within three days: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that 50-60 legislators might not be able to attend owing to the pandemic.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:02 PM

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature session starting Monday may be cut down to three days, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would discuss with the opposition party members and come to a decision. The monsoon session were to be conducted from September 21 to 30 even after several politicians had tested positive for the virus. 

The members present would discuss and debate major issues, and conclude the sessions within three days. 

Six ministers in the BSY cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus in the last ten days, apart from the other MLAs and MLCs who have also tested positive for the virus. Not to mention a few staff members of the secretariat who were also found COVID-positive.

Few of them are in hospital while some are at home isolation. 

