Actor Yogish, ex- cricketer Aiyappa quizzed by ISD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the arrest of two drug peddlers, Kannada actor Yogish, popularly known as Loose Mada Yogi, and former cricketer NC Aiyappa, were questioned by Internal Security Division (ISD) sleuths on Saturday. It is said that the peddlers and those brought in for questioning had common contacts.

ISD police arrested Ran Danial (22) and Gokul Krishna (24), both from Thiruvananthapuram, on August 12. After receiving a tip-off, police nabbed the duo near Karihobanahalli Circle on Andrahalli Main Road in Peenya, and seized some ganja and LSD from them.

“During the investigation, it was learnt that some customers of the accused were friends with Yogish and Aiyappa. Hence, both were questioned on Saturday,” an ISD source said.The source said, “The arrested peddlers admitted that they were supplying drugs to celebrities and to the sons of well-known politicians,” adding that this case has no link to the ongoing CCB probe into the Sandalwood drug racket.

Apparently, the names of a Kannada TV actress and a Kannada entertainment channel employee have also cropped up during the probe. “We also have the names of sons of some MLAs and MPs, but we have not decided whether to summon them or not,” the source said.

Incidentally, Yogi had co-starred with Ragini, who is currently in judicial custody. Aiyappa, the younger brother of actress Prema, is a former Ranji player.