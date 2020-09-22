STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Minister KC Narayana Gowda and Kadur MLA Belli Prakashengage in verbal duel in Vidhana Soudha

The incident took place on the first day of the monsoon session of Karnataka legislature at the makeshift lounge on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 22nd September 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister KC Narayana Gowda

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister KC Narayana Gowda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister KC Narayana Gowda and BJPs Kadur MLA Belli Prakash allegedly indulged in a verbal duel and almost came to blows in the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature here, over a constituency related matter, sources said.

The incident took place on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature at the makeshift lounge on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha.

According to sources, Prakash allegedly accused Gowda of being inaccessible and delaying clearing a file relating to his constituency Kadur, that has been referred to him after getting Chief Minister's consent.

This led to a verbal duel between the two and even to a situation where they allegedly "almost came to blows", leaving everyone in the vicinity astonished, eyewitness said, adding that legislators Satish Jarkiholi, K Annadani, among others, intervened and separated them.

With the incident being reported by the media, Gowda clarified that he objected to Prakash speaking to him in singular in a raised voice and using 'certain language.'

There was no incident like they almost came to blows or any attack on him, as was being stated, he said "A file had gone to the CM's office and is now at the secretariat. He (Prakash) inquired about it. I asked him to come during lunch hours (to office), let's check...for which he spoke to me in singular in a raised voice...used certain language. I was pained by it and asked him not to do so...that's all, nothing big about it," he said.

Terming the matter as trivial, the Minister said he would give an explanation, if the Chief Minister seeks any clarification.

When the media tried to question Prakash about the incident, with folded hands he said, it was a "fight between brothers...I'm still growing (in politics)", and walked away.

The incident is also being seen as a reflection of growing discontent within the ruling BJP about the functioning of some ministers, especially those from Congress and JD(S) who were made Ministers after winning on the saffron party ticket, in recognition of their role in coming to power.

Gowda was with JD(S) before defecting to the BJP.

More from Karnataka
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Minister KC Narayana Gowda Belli Prakashengage
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp