Karnataka’s recovery rate shoots up to its highest ever 80.35 per cent

As per Covid war room data, Karnataka’s recovery rate stands at 80.35 per cent as of Monday - the highest it’s ever reached.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:25 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per Covid war room data, Karnataka’s recovery rate stands at 80.35 per cent as of Monday - the highest it’s ever reached. Udupi, Vijayapura, Bidar, Gadag, Bagalkote and Ramanagara have the best recovery rates in the state. With 9,925 recoveries on Monday, the total discharges in the state hit 4,23,377.A total of 7,339 fresh positive cases were reported on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 5,26,876 cases. Among these, Bengaluru accounted for 2,886 cases - the largest chunk - followed by Mysuru with 524 cases, Shivamogga with 348 cases, Chitradurga with 326 and Tumakuru with 300.

Commenting on the cases in Bengaluru, Munish Moudgil, in-charge of the state Covid war room, said, “While the government and the BBMP are doing good work in wards with high number of cases, the public is not adhering to social distancing norms and aren’t wearing masks. Home quarantine rules are being violated.”Moudgil added, “Testing helps a lot in early detection of cases and prevention of deaths, and also reduces spread of the virus.”There were 122 deaths reported on Monday, taking the toll in the state to 8,145.
 

