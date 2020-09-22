STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayendra hints at using KR Pet ploy during maiden visit to Sira

Vijayendra also met Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta Swamiji and sought his blessings.

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:55 AM

Kunchitiga Vokkaliga religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta blesses BJP leader B Y Vijayendra at his mutt in Sira taluk on Monday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and Karnataka BJP leader BY Vijayendra’s maiden visit to Sira on Monday created ripples in political circles, and a large number of party workers turned up to meet him.Though the date for the Sira bypolls is yet to be announced, the Big 3 have started groundwork, indicating a stiff battle ahead. The seat fell vacant after the death of JDS MLA B Sathyanarayana.

Vijayendra also met Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community religious head Sri Nanjavadhuta Swamiji and sought his blessings. He held a booth committee meeting alongside district BJP president B Suresh Gowda. “If the people of Sira get the BJP candidate elected, it will help develop the constituency,” he said. Vijayendra hinted that the party strategy for the bypoll would be on the lines of the one adopted for the KR Pet election, where K C Narayana Gowda, who had resigned from the JDS and contested on a BJP ticket, won.

“Our opponents used to mock that it was impossible for BJP to wrest the KR Pet seat since it was a JDS stronghold. But we managed to win the seat with concerted efforts,” he said.The visit of ministers R Ashoka and Anand Singh last week and SC wing president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Vijayendra now have invigorated the party workers.Though the BJP is yet to open its account in Sira, the constituency falls under Chitradurga LS seat  represented by party MP Anekal Narayanaswamy.

