‘Will bring in tough laws against drug peddling’

BENGALURU: The State government will not compromise in the fight against the drug menace and will bring in tougher laws to deal with it, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy informed the State Legislative Council on Monday.Responding to the debate initiated by Bharathi Shetty and Lehar Singh of the BJP, he said that things would proceed after experts at the National Law School of India University submitted a draft on tougher laws.

“We need to include abettors too, so that tough action is taken against them,” he said. He appreciated the police crackdown on peddlers and said society also needs to help fight the menace. “A 2017-18 survey showed that a very high number of youngsters were addicted and how they move from alcohol to drugs. That is a very alarming situation and we need to take measures to end it,” she said, and suggested that an expert committee be formed to look into it.Lehar Singh said the police are doing good work and should be given a free hand. The BJP legislator also expressed concern over narco-terrorism targeting talented youngsters.