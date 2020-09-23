6,547 Covid positive cases from urban PHCs in Kalaburagi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An unusual pattern has emerged in the spread of Covid-19 in Kalaburagi. While people in some localities were infected en masse, there were few or even no cases at all in others. According to official figures, of 15,730 positive cases (13,042 recovered) reported in the district since March 10, 6,547 cases were reported from 11 Urban Primary Health centres. Of the 6,547 infected people, 5,000 have been discharged, 181 have died and 1,366 people are under treatment.

Senior physician Dr Malhari Rao Malle, in-charge of St John PHC said, “People don’t need to get a test if they are cautious and follow the guidelines. The pandemic has spread in the entire country, Kalaburagi is not an exception.”