STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: Covid patient dies, angry kin manhandle BIMS doctors

In the second such instance at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), the relatives of a patient who succumbed to Covid vandalised the hospital and assaulted medical staff.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the second such instance at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), the relatives of a patient who succumbed to Covid vandalised the hospital and assaulted medical staff.  According to the relatives of the deceased, alleged negligence resulted in her death. However, doctors denied the allegation, clarifying that the patient was in critical condition and died during treatment.

A group of people, mostly relatives of the deceased, barged into the hospital around midnight on Monday after learning about her death. They ransacked the hospital premises before allegedly assaulting medical staff. 

An elderly security staffer at the hospital who tried to stop the mob, was also subjected to their wrath, they said.Before things got of hand, police arrived and brought the situation under control. After the mob dispersed, the doctors staged a flash protest, refusing to return to work unless adequate security is provided.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patient Belagavi COVID 19
India Matters
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Bollywood drug probe: NCB may summon Deepika Padukone if needed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp