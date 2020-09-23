Belagavi: Covid patient dies, angry kin manhandle BIMS doctors

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the second such instance at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), the relatives of a patient who succumbed to Covid vandalised the hospital and assaulted medical staff. According to the relatives of the deceased, alleged negligence resulted in her death. However, doctors denied the allegation, clarifying that the patient was in critical condition and died during treatment.

A group of people, mostly relatives of the deceased, barged into the hospital around midnight on Monday after learning about her death. They ransacked the hospital premises before allegedly assaulting medical staff.

An elderly security staffer at the hospital who tried to stop the mob, was also subjected to their wrath, they said.Before things got of hand, police arrived and brought the situation under control. After the mob dispersed, the doctors staged a flash protest, refusing to return to work unless adequate security is provided.