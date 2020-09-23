STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLC stages protest, leaves govt red-faced

Earlier, Manjunath had highlighted the plight of the guest lecturers in the state and said they had not received salaries for the past five months.

Senior BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath rushes to the well of the House during the Legislative Council session to protest against his own party’s failure to pay college guest lecturers’ salaries, in Vidhana S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath on Tuesday put the government in a spot after he rushed to the well of the House to protest against his own party-ruled government’s ‘failure’ to pay salaries to guest lecturers in colleges. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was in the Assembly when Manjunath was protesting along with Congress and JDS members, had to rush to the Council and assure that steps will be taken immediately to ensure that guest lecturers get their salaries.

Earlier, Manjunath had highlighted the plight of the guest lecturers in the state and said they had not received salaries for the past five months. Their situation was so bad that some of them had even resorted to extreme measures, unable to cope with the situation, he said, and sought an assurance from the Higher Education Minister that the government will help them.

As Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had tested Covid-positive and is under home isolation, Floor leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, speaking on his behalf, informed the member that he will get back after consulting the Deputy CM. Not satisfied with this, Manjunath rushed to the well of the House to protest. Surprised Congress and JDS members too joined him.

Opposition leader in the Council, S R Patil, said that for the first time, a ruling party member had rushed to the well to protest against the government ruled by his own party.BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda said that they were all taken aback for a minute when Manjunath rushed to the well, but they had to appreciate his concern for the guest lecturers and the assurance by the CM to ensure that the guest lecturers will get their salaries. 

