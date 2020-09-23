Congress demands probe into lockdown deaths, Covid equipment cost

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into migrant workers’ deaths during the lockdown, and alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment to fight Covid-19. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said there is no data on death of migrant workers during the lockdown. According to the Central Statistics Office, 971 workers died during the lockdown, more than 900 people died due to starvation, accidents, police excesses, suicide, depression and other reasons. There is no data available for the State too, he said, and added that this is a failure of both the Central and State governments. A judicial probe must be ordered to look into it, Siddaramaiah demanded.

Charging the State government with mismanagement of the pandemic, he said that during the lockdown, no measures were taken to recruit doctors or purchase ventilators. “Later, when the State government procured PPE kits, ventilators, masks, gloves, sanitiser, it paid two to seven times more. The Maharashtra and Kerala governments purchased this equipment for a lower price. Ventilators were procured for Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, whereas the Central government got them through PM Cares Fund for more than Rs 4 lakh. Who is lying — the State or Central government?’’ he asked.

Blaming officials, he said some equipment was purchased from China-based companies at a higher rate as they don’t have sufficient stock here. Siddaramaiah said that as per data by health department officials, hand sanitiser was procured from an Andhra-based agro company, which was blacklisted by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“How can an agro company make hand sanitiser? Similarly, they procured oximeters from steel furniture shops. There is a complaint by a private individual on purchase of ventilators, which according to him are second-hand machines. This has to be probed and those involved be punished,’’ he demanded.