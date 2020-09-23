Dudhsagar opens up for trekkers, visitors amidst pandemic, Karnataka groups make most of it

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Trekking to Dudhsagar Waterfalls has been opened and groups from Karnataka are trying to make most of it. Several adventure organizations have booked trekking to waterfalls this weekend and soon jeep safaris to falls are also expected to open.

The waterfalls is located in Goa state and can only be reached by walking on the railway tracks. The trekking groups and hotels in Collem are now offering packages of trekking for the September month-end.

Dudhsagar waterfalls in its

glory during 2019

monsoon. | Amit S Upadhye

'This year we could not cater to trekkers due to pandemic and lockdown. But now the travel rules have fewer restrictions and we are able to take groups for trekking. We have started trekking to Dudhsagar waterfalls and jungle treks to Tamdi Surla waterfalls which will go on till October 1st week. As per the government rules once the jeep safari beings which is scheduled from October 2 the trekking packages will be halted," explained a tour operator from Collem.

Several adventure companies from Bengaluru are now planning to take people for trekking to Dudhsagar. As the tourism industry is slowly opening up, the people are coming forward to travel, explained a hotel owner from Collem.

"During 2019 nearly 10,000 tourists visited the waterfalls in just few weeks. Most of them came from Bengaluru and Mumbai. This year we could not organise trekking during July and August months due to pandemic and lockdown. But now the trekkers have started coming

Dev Balaji from Nature Admire organisation said that the tour operators from Goa even offering pick up and drop of tourists if they reach till Goa borders. "This will save taxes and travel hassles for the groups which are coming from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Trekking to Dudhsagar is sought after route in India and every monsoon several people visit this cascade," he added.