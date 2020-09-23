STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dudhsagar opens up for trekkers, visitors amidst pandemic, Karnataka groups make most of it

The waterfalls is located in Goa state and can only be reached by walking on the railway tracks.

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Trekkers cross a gushing stream while trekking to Dudhsagar

Trekkers cross a gushing stream while trekking to Dudhsagar | Amit S Upadhye/EPS

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALI: Trekking to Dudhsagar Waterfalls has been opened and groups from Karnataka are trying to make most of it. Several adventure organizations have booked trekking to waterfalls this weekend and soon jeep safaris to falls are also expected to open. 

The waterfalls is located in Goa state and can only be reached by walking on the railway tracks. The trekking groups and hotels in Collem are now offering packages of trekking for the September month-end. 

Dudhsagar waterfalls in its
glory during 2019
monsoon. | Amit S Upadhye

'This year we could not cater to trekkers due to pandemic and lockdown. But now the travel rules have fewer restrictions and we are able to take groups for trekking. We have started trekking to Dudhsagar waterfalls and jungle treks to Tamdi Surla waterfalls which will go on till October 1st week. As per the government rules once the jeep safari beings which is scheduled from October 2 the trekking packages will be halted," explained a tour operator from Collem. 

Several adventure companies from Bengaluru are now planning to take people for trekking to Dudhsagar. As the tourism industry is slowly opening up, the people are coming forward to travel, explained a hotel owner from Collem. 

"During 2019 nearly 10,000 tourists visited the waterfalls in just few weeks. Most of them came from Bengaluru and Mumbai. This year we could not organise trekking during July and August months due to pandemic and lockdown. But now the trekkers have started coming 

Dev Balaji from Nature Admire organisation said that the tour operators from Goa even offering pick up and drop of tourists if they reach till Goa borders. "This will save taxes and travel hassles for the groups which are coming from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Trekking to Dudhsagar is sought after route in India and every monsoon several people visit this cascade," he added. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dudhsagar Dudhsagar reopens trekkers Karnataka groups
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp