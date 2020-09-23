STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka disposes of Rs 1.15L cases in e-Lok Adalat

The settlement of cases has helped reduce pendency in courts and benefited litigants, Justice Kumar said. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka disposed of 1.15 lakh cases, the highest for any state in the country, during the mega e-Lok Adalat held on Saturday, and also fetched the State government crores of rupees in revenue besides disbursing compensation to many victims.Justice Aravind Kumar, Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and High Court judge, said 1,15,925 cases -- 1,07,617 pending, 7,383 pre-litigation, and 925 cases pending in the High Court -- were resolved. In all, 2,31,303 cases were identified and 875 benches constituted for the e-Lok Adalat.

Justice Kumar told the media on Monday that the settlements amounted to Rs 357.64 crore, of which Rs 27.33 crore was recovered as fine, penalty and compoundable fee, and credited to the State government. The rest — Rs 330.3 crore — was paid to claimants in motor vehicle accident cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act and other civil cases. 

The settlement of cases has helped reduce pendency in courts and benefited litigants, Justice Kumar said. 
He recollected the efforts of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice Alok Aradhe for the success of the e-Lok Adalat, and thanked the litigants for their overwhelming response, besides court staff, judicial officers, advocates and insurance companies and all those involved.Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana had launched the first mega e-Lok Adalat in the districts and taluks, and High Court on Saturday.

Protect parks, playgrounds in layout
The High Court on Tuesday ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to survey and identify the encroachment of sites reserved for parks, playgrounds, and civic amenities in the land acquired by the government at Raghuvanahalli, Doddakallasandra and Thippasandra for the formation of Bank Officers and Officials House Building Cooperative Society and remove the encroachment.  A division bench issued notice to the state, Bangalore Development Authority, and bank officers and officials of the House Building Cooperative Society Ltd while hearing a PIL filed by Dr NR Prasad and three others from Doddakallasandra. 

Notice to state on protection for kids on streets     
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the various authorities of the state government following a PIL which sought directions to ensure that children are prevented from marketing toys, pens, ear buds, and flowers, on the streets of Bengaluru, and also to stop them from begging at traffic junctions.  Hearing the petition filed by Letzkit Foundation, the bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notice to the Departments of Social Welfare, Labour, Women and Child Development, Directorate of Primary Education, BBMP, and the Chairman of Central Relief Committee.  

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-Lok Adalat
India Matters
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Bollywood drug probe: NCB may summon Deepika Padukone if needed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp