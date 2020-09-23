Karnataka disposes of Rs 1.15L cases in e-Lok Adalat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka disposed of 1.15 lakh cases, the highest for any state in the country, during the mega e-Lok Adalat held on Saturday, and also fetched the State government crores of rupees in revenue besides disbursing compensation to many victims.Justice Aravind Kumar, Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and High Court judge, said 1,15,925 cases -- 1,07,617 pending, 7,383 pre-litigation, and 925 cases pending in the High Court -- were resolved. In all, 2,31,303 cases were identified and 875 benches constituted for the e-Lok Adalat.

Justice Kumar told the media on Monday that the settlements amounted to Rs 357.64 crore, of which Rs 27.33 crore was recovered as fine, penalty and compoundable fee, and credited to the State government. The rest — Rs 330.3 crore — was paid to claimants in motor vehicle accident cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act and other civil cases.

The settlement of cases has helped reduce pendency in courts and benefited litigants, Justice Kumar said.

He recollected the efforts of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and High Court Legal Services Committee chairman Justice Alok Aradhe for the success of the e-Lok Adalat, and thanked the litigants for their overwhelming response, besides court staff, judicial officers, advocates and insurance companies and all those involved.Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana had launched the first mega e-Lok Adalat in the districts and taluks, and High Court on Saturday.

Protect parks, playgrounds in layout

The High Court on Tuesday ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to survey and identify the encroachment of sites reserved for parks, playgrounds, and civic amenities in the land acquired by the government at Raghuvanahalli, Doddakallasandra and Thippasandra for the formation of Bank Officers and Officials House Building Cooperative Society and remove the encroachment. A division bench issued notice to the state, Bangalore Development Authority, and bank officers and officials of the House Building Cooperative Society Ltd while hearing a PIL filed by Dr NR Prasad and three others from Doddakallasandra.

Notice to state on protection for kids on streets

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the various authorities of the state government following a PIL which sought directions to ensure that children are prevented from marketing toys, pens, ear buds, and flowers, on the streets of Bengaluru, and also to stop them from begging at traffic junctions. Hearing the petition filed by Letzkit Foundation, the bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notice to the Departments of Social Welfare, Labour, Women and Child Development, Directorate of Primary Education, BBMP, and the Chairman of Central Relief Committee.