Karnataka govt attempt to move land Bill stalled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After more than six hours of discussion on Covid-19, the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed four of the 12 Bills that were tabled in the House. The government’s attempt to bring up the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, for consideration was stalled by the Opposition, which demanded a detailed discussion on the Bill on another day. The Opposition’s attack on the government over the Covid-19 situation and its management was the highlight on Day 2 of the session.

The Assembly, however, approved a Bill amending the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2009, which allows separate registration and grievance redressal authority, and an appellate authority for BBMP area for complaints against private hospitals, etc.

District Deputy Commissioners will continue as the redressal authority for other districts. For Bengaluru, a five-member committee Chaired by BBMP Commissioner will act as redressal authority, while an appellate authority, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary or Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare has been set up under the Act.