Karnataka govt attempt to move land Bill stalled

The Assembly, however, approved a Bill amending the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2009

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After more than six hours of discussion on Covid-19, the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed four of the 12 Bills that were tabled in the House. The government’s attempt to bring up the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, for consideration was stalled by the Opposition, which demanded a detailed discussion on the Bill on another day. The Opposition’s attack on the government over the Covid-19 situation and its management was the highlight on Day 2 of the session. 

District Deputy Commissioners will continue as the redressal authority for other districts. For Bengaluru, a five-member committee Chaired by BBMP Commissioner will act as redressal authority, while an appellate authority, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary or Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare has been set up under the Act. 

