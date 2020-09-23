NGO to face action for illegal use of emblem

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a citizen approached the Registrar of Companies stating that the organisation Nandhi Charity Foundation, had been posting on social media asking students to pay Rs 3,500 in return for a laptop with the Indian emblem and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs mentioned on their pamphlets, a notice has been sent to the organisation to take down the post. It has been said that this is illegal usage of the State Emblem of India as per the 2005 Act.

The registrar clarified that the organisation and its activities has no affiliation with the ministry whatsoever. “The public is therefore advised to be vigil before investing,” the registrar said in a press statement. Sumith Bekal, a citizen, said, “There are people who have gone and paid their money seeing the Emblem and thinking that it is authentic.”