CAG: Karnataka govt has shortchanged ULBs

Scientific estimation of cost of each municipal service was not carried out, leading to huge variations between estimates and actuals.

Published: 24th September 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As against Rs 44,691 crore to be released to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as per the State Finance Commission recommendations, only Rs 17,119 crore had been released during 2014-15 to 2018-19, pointed out the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) after studying ULBs for the first time in Karnataka. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) that have aimed at self-sufficiency are largely dependent on fiscal transfers, which constituted about 63% of their total revenues. 

CAG’s principal accountant-general E P Nivedita said that Rs 12,000 crore was released to parastatals to service borrowings on behalf of ULBs. The amount was deducted from all ULBs, which meant that ULBs that had not availed loans too had to suffer the cut. There was a shortfall of about Rs 15,000 crore in fiscal transfers for four years ending 2018 when Siddaramaiah was chief minister for three years and H D Kumaraswamy for one.

ULBs earned only 37 per cent of the total revenues as they lacked autonomy to generate their own funds. While they have the authority to collect property tax, advertisement tax etc., the state government has the powers to decide the rates, revision and collection method, constraining ULBs, the CAG noted.  “The budget exercise was flawed and resulted in the preparation of unrealistic and unscientific budgets.

Scientific estimation of cost of each municipal service was not carried out, leading to huge variations between estimates and actuals. The ULBs were able to generate own resources to the extent of only 56 per cent of revenue expenditure and had utilised only an average of about 69 per cent of the available funds,” Nivedita said. The state government was aware of lack of manpower in ULBs, but did not take action to fill up the vacancies.

