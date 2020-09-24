STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer outfits call for statewide bandh on Monday

Meanwhile, farmers continued their protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load vegetables on to inter-state trucks at APMC Yard in Bandipalya of Mysuru

Representational image (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposing the passage of farm bills in Parliament and tabling of Land Reforms Amendment Act and APMC Act Amendment Bill in the Assembly, pro-farmer outfits have called for a statewide bandh on Monday. Only essential services will be allowed to operate on September 28, said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene.

Dalit organisations, labour unions, private taxi owners’ association, lorry owners’ association and auto unions in Bengaluru have supported the bandh. Chandrashekhar said that all organisations will be approached, seeking support for the bandh. Protesters are planning to block state and national highways.

Meanwhile, farmers continued their protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday. The police detained over 100 farmers, including Chandrashekhar, after they tried to stop vehicles. The police bundled protesters into two buses, and later released them in the evening. The police had diverted traffic for smooth movement of vehicles. But traffic on Sheshadri Road and surrounding areas was affected for some time.

Hotels, restaurants to stay open
Members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association said they will not be part of the bandh called by farmers. “We will support the farmers, emotionally but not by closing hotels and restaurants on September 28. We purchase all items including milk, fruits and vegetables from them. We are with them, but we cannot close as we fall under the essential category,” said association president P C Rao. Other members said they are not willing to shut down, as they have already suffered due to lockdown.

