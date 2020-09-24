Karnataka Congress MLA Narayan Rao dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

Basanthpur Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Basvakalyan Vidhan Sabha constituency in Bidar, passed away due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A statement from Manipal Hospital director Dr Manish Rai said, "Narayan Rao was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on September 1. He was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection with multi system organ failure. He passed away at 3.55 pm today."

On Wednesday, the hospital had announced that he was critical and on multiple supports including ventilator, blood pressure supports and dialysis.

He is the third politician from Karnataka to pass away recently following Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.