Manippady panel report tabled, names many Congress leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After eight long years, the Anwar Manippady Committee report related to misappropriation of Wakf properties was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. The report alleges the involvement of several senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Rajya Sabha member Rehman Khan, Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, former ministers Tanveer Sait and Roshan Baig, MLC C M Ibrahim and others. Late chief minister Dharam Singh, former Union minister late C K Jaffer Sharief and former minister Qamar ul Islam too were behind the scam, the report states, naming several IAS and IPS officers from the minority community for helping in the alleged irregularities.

Manippady mentions that the Wakf property scam is bigger than that 2G scam and is estimated at over Rs 2 lakh crore, where offenders either encroached or sold 2,700 acres of land spread across Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rual, Ramanagara, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Koppal districts. The report recommends suspension of the Karnataka State Board of Wakfs for one year and also a Lokayukta investigation.