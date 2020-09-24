STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Manippady panel report tabled, names many Congress leaders

After eight long years, the Anwar Manippady Committee report related to misappropriation of Wakf properties was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. 

Published: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After eight long years, the Anwar Manippady Committee report related to misappropriation of Wakf properties was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. The report alleges the involvement of several senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Rajya Sabha member Rehman Khan, Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, former ministers Tanveer Sait and Roshan Baig, MLC C M Ibrahim and others. Late chief minister Dharam Singh, former Union minister late C K Jaffer Sharief and former minister Qamar ul Islam too were behind the scam, the report states, naming several IAS and IPS officers from the minority community for helping in the alleged irregularities.

Manippady mentions that the Wakf property scam is bigger than that 2G scam and is estimated at over Rs 2 lakh crore, where offenders either encroached or sold 2,700 acres of land spread across Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rual, Ramanagara, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Koppal districts. The report recommends suspension of the Karnataka State Board of Wakfs for one year and also a Lokayukta investigation. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Manippady Committee
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp