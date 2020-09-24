Vijayapura: Bills unpaid, doctors delay releasing body of Covid patient

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A private hospital allegedly declined to hand over the body of a Covid patient to the family for delay in clearing bills.The victim, Rajesh Bhovi (45), a resident of Sankeshwar village near Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi, was admitted to Koti Hospital, in Vijayapura after he tested positive on September 9. He died on Tuesday night.“We never demanded that family clear bills to get the body, but told them to pay ambulance charges, as per government guidelines. But they refused and manhandled hospital staff,” said Dr Ayyangouda Biradar, administrator of Koti Hospital.

The hospital said it charged Rs 4.13 lakh for 16 days as per government tariff for private hospitals. The patient was treated in ICU for two weeks. The family had paid Rs 1.82 lakh, and Rs 2.31 lakh was due,” it said.Rajesh Bhovi’s brother Mahesh said when they asked the hospital to hand over the body, doctors demanded payment of dues. “We sought a week’s time, but they were adamant,” he said.

The family protested in front of the hospital on Wednesday. Later, the body was handed over to the family.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said, “I will issue a warning to all private hospitals turned Covid Care Centres to avoid such situations. The family told me they will file a complaint against the hospital. I will investigate this case personally. If the doctors are found guilty, we will initiate action.” Dr Biradar filed a police complaint against the family members, accusing them of manhandling hospital staff.