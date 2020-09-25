Court adjourns Sanjjanaa, Ragini bail plea hearing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for NDPS cases has adjourned the hearing of the bail petitions filed by actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in the Sandalwood drug case, till Friday.When the bail petition filed by Dwivedi came up for hearing on Thursday, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the Central Crime Branch (CCB), argued against granting bail and the court adjourned the hearing for objections to the application.

In Galrani’s case, the SPP filed objections to the petition and also submitted a CD to the court. It informed that the investigation had made progress. Galrani’s counsel Srinivas Rao argued that there was no material against his client except for a statement given by accused Ravishankar. Countering his argument, the prosecution argued that consumption of drugs itself was evidence against the accused.

Drug menace should be dealt with strictly: HC

The Karnataka High Court observed that the drugs menace should be dealt with an iron hand. Justice B A Patil made this observation while quashing proceedings initiated against Abdul Aleem, a resident of Lakkasandra, under the provisions of NDPS Act, by the NCB. NCB officials seized 15 kg of ganja from Aleem’s car in 2013. While pointing out that the documents produced shows that the seized article was only dried brown leaves, the judge said, “If after analysing the article, it is not considered to be ganja, then the continuation of the proceedings is an abuse of law,” he said.