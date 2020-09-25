Court junks PIL questioning new industrial rules

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday rejected a PIL questioning the Constitutional validity of a notification issued by the State government to bring amendments to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules The petition, which was filed by the Karnataka Industrial and Other Establishments Employees Federation, had questioned a notification dated June 30.

Rejecting the petition, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said that public consultation was done before bringing amendments and the petitioner has not made out a case to show that the notification violated the Constitution. The bench said that it is not in dispute that the draft notification was issued on November 28, 2019, inviting objections and suggestions.