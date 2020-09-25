Gram Panchayat elections in Oct-Nov, says SEC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission is likely to hold Gram Panchayat elections in October or November this year. In a letter to the DG&IGP, the Commission said it plans to hold elections to all 5,800 gram panchayats later this year.For this, they need cooperation from the police department, as personnel need to be deputed to maintain law and order during elections. The officer also appealed to the police chief to write to the state government for additional grants for allowance, vehicles and other expenses.

Recently, the State Election Commission had issued SOPs for the conduct of panchayat elections, with details of campaigning and voting procedures. The term of the panchayats ended in May and June this year, but elections could not be held due to pandemic.