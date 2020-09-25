STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Confidence Motion sure to be defeated, Congress wants CM to respond

Sources from the Congress suggest that while their No Confidence motion notice is sure to fail, the point of moving it was to ensure the that chief minister is compelled to respond.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the reduced attendance in the Legislative Assembly owing to Covid-19, the BJP undoubtedly has more numbers, yet, the Congress on Thursday moved a ‘No-Confidence’ motion notice against the BS Yediyurappa government. Fully aware that it will be defeated if put to vote, leader of opposition Siddaramaiah moved a ‘No-Confidence’ motion notice as part of Congress’ strategy to raise issues that are sure to come as an embarrassment to the government.

Sources from the Congress suggest that while their No Confidence motion notice is sure to fail, the point of moving it was to ensure the that chief minister is compelled to respond. “If we had moved an Adjournment Motion, the Speaker could have rejected it but a No Confidence motion notice cannot be. More importantly, the CM himself will have to reply and nobody else can substitute for him. We want to CM to respond and the House records to show it,” said a former minister from the Congress.

The strategy was devised by a team of eight to 10 Congress members on Wednesday and received a go-ahead from newly-appointed state in-charge general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. Confident that the government will not call for a sitting of the legislative assembly for another six months once all its key bills are passed, the Congress has chosen to move a no-confidence motion notice hoping it would allow unrestricted discussions on various matters, including allegations against the CM’s kin. “It doesn’t matter if the Motion notice is defeated. Let there, at least, be a debate in the public sphere on issues,” the Congress leader said.

More from Karnataka.
