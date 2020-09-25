STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visitors, selfie-seekers up risk for us, say worried netas

Members   cutting across party lines expressed apprehensions in the assembly on Thursday over the increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members cutting across party lines expressed apprehensions in the assembly on Thursday over the increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Elected representatives are facing a threat from Covid-19, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, BJP MLA Basangouda Yatnal and other members said, while condoling the death of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday. It has become very risky for those in public life as people come to meet them without wearing masks, they said. Siddaramaiah said Angadi’s death was unexpected.

“He was admitted to AIIMS, which has the best treatment facility. Recently, RS member Ashok Gasti passed away due to Covid-19... Congress MLA Narayana Rao from Basavakalyan constituency is fighting for his life,” he said in the morning. By afternoon, Rao passed away. “Many people who want to take a selfie remove masks. This is scary. We elected representatives who are in public life have to take safety measures,’’ Siddaramaiah said.

Yatnal said with so many cases, it looked like another lockdown would become necessary, and also blamed those who want to take selfies with netas. KPCC president D K Shivakumar said he had ignored well-wishers warning him about Covid-19. “But after I was infected and discharged from hospital, I was facing difficulty breathing. I am scared now,’’ he said. MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that netas were creating awareness but not taking care.

