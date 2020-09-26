Bill to create three new varsities opposed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, members of the Legislative Assembly opposed the Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill that would upgrade existing colleges to new universities, and hence, the bill was kept pending. Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy, on behalf of Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, proposed the bill which would create three more universities from the existing Government Science College in Bengaluru, Maharani’s cluster colleges in Bengaluru, and Mandya University. The bill also proposed appointment of special officers and vice-chancellors.

Former minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda pointed out that this proposal was there during the Congress tenure too. “This is because UGC proposed to give a Rs 50-crore one-time grant to new universities by upgrading colleges. But UGC will give only a one-time grant, and financial implications of salaries for the vice-chancellors and other staff, allotting land etc will be on the State government.”

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah demanded that instead, existing colleges and universities be improved.

JDS leader HD Revanna said that instead of new universities, Rs 2 crore should be allotted to government colleges which do not have basic facilities.