Farmers unhappy with CM’s reply, to go ahead with bandh

The state government’s efforts to convince farmers associations to call off their ongoing protest against amendments to land reforms act failed on Friday.

Published: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer and her son sit in protest against the Farm Sector Reform Bill in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s efforts to convince farmers associations to call off their ongoing protest against amendments to land reforms act failed on Friday. After meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, representatives of farmers’ associations decided to further intensify their agitation and go ahead with the bandh on Monday.As farmer organisations are protesting in Bengaluru since September 21 against amendments to the Land Reforms Act and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act (APMC), the chief minister had invited representatives for talks on Friday afternoon.

“At the meeting, we strongly opposed the amendments. We urged the CM not to go ahead with it,” said Kuruburu Shanthakumar, state president of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangha and Sugarcane Growers’ Association.

“Instead of looking at our demands and concerns, the CM only said they will think about making some minor changes. We have decided to intensify our agitation,” he added.Dr T N Prakash Kammardi, former chairperson of state agricultural price commission, said, “The delegation was not satisfied with the answers.”

At the meeting, the CM defended the government decision and explained the rationale behind the amendments. He is said to have told the farmer leaders that the government can consider making minor changes in the ceiling on landholding for an individual and a family that has been increased from 108 to 216 acres. Before meeting the farmer leaders, the CM said the government is fully committed to protecting farmers’ interests and only 2 per cent of land is used for industries.Trying to allay concerns over irrigated lands being purchased for setting up industries, the CM said the government has put restrictions that those purchasing irrigated land should use it only for farming. 
 

farmers BS Yediyurappa R Ashoka APMC Farm Bills
