STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt gets HC notice over plea against illegal mining

The petitioners have stated that the authorities have imposed fine for illegal mining beyond the licensed areas, and the same runs into hundreds of crores.

Published: 26th September 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on a PIL seeking directions to the Department of Mines and Geology to recover a fine of Rs 106 crore from illegal mining units at Gundehalli Hill in Malur taluk of Kolar district. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by Ravindra and four others. 

In addition to the request for direction to recover the fine amount and to take action against erring authorities, the petitioners have also requested directions to be issued to the state towards taking steps for the restoration of the plantation over 37 acres of gomal land at Gundehalli Hill, as about 9,500 trees have been destroyed due to mining. 

The petitioners have stated that the authorities have imposed fine for illegal mining beyond the licensed areas, and the same runs into hundreds of crores. Instead of recovering the fine amount of Rs 106 crore for illegal mining and taking action, the authorities have extended the lease period which is prohibited under law. The renewal of licences could not have been made when such a huge amount is due, they claimed.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court illegal mining Karnataka
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp