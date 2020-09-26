Karnataka govt gets HC notice over plea against illegal mining

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on a PIL seeking directions to the Department of Mines and Geology to recover a fine of Rs 106 crore from illegal mining units at Gundehalli Hill in Malur taluk of Kolar district. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by Ravindra and four others.

In addition to the request for direction to recover the fine amount and to take action against erring authorities, the petitioners have also requested directions to be issued to the state towards taking steps for the restoration of the plantation over 37 acres of gomal land at Gundehalli Hill, as about 9,500 trees have been destroyed due to mining.

The petitioners have stated that the authorities have imposed fine for illegal mining beyond the licensed areas, and the same runs into hundreds of crores. Instead of recovering the fine amount of Rs 106 crore for illegal mining and taking action, the authorities have extended the lease period which is prohibited under law. The renewal of licences could not have been made when such a huge amount is due, they claimed.